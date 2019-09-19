MML Investors Services LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,054,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,394,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,299,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,908 shares of company stock valued at $55,473,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.