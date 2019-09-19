MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,965 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

