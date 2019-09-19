MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Stringer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,955,000.

XRLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,179. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

