Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Cap of $6.35 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and Mercatox. Monetha has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $4.13 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00209406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.01216976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017921 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020299 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinExchange, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

