Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $365.90

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $365.90 and traded as high as $369.00. Moneysupermarket.Com Group shares last traded at $368.00, with a volume of 1,264,801 shares changing hands.

MONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price (up previously from GBX 415 ($5.42)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 362.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 20,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($94,864.76). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.