Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Reaches $81,524.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $81,524.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,498,124 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

