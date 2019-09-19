Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,742 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $761,612.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007,395.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 29,128 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $4,539,016.24.

On Thursday, August 8th, Maurice Sciammas sold 2,820 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $424,184.40.

On Monday, August 5th, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,634 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $510,940.40.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Maurice Sciammas sold 2,001 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $281,640.75.

On Monday, July 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 8,394 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $1,172,473.92.

On Thursday, June 27th, Maurice Sciammas sold 7,979 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,045,967.11.

On Monday, June 24th, Maurice Sciammas sold 2,722 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $350,130.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.35. 2,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

