Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,616.25 ($21.12).

MGNS opened at GBX 1,234 ($16.12) on Monday. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,438 ($18.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,239.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

