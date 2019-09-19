Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MUT stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 850 ($11.11). 47,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.75. The company has a market capitalization of $561.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

