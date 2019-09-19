MustangCoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. MustangCoin has a market cap of $18,555.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

