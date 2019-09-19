Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.30. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 18,871,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $835.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 221,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 584,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 180,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 597,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

