Namecoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00005333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.04 million and $5,333.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,226.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.03115899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00741909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, WEX, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Bittylicious and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

