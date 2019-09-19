Nano 1-Day Volume Tops $4.07 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009228 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Mercatox, Bit-Z and Nanex. Nano has a market capitalization of $126.40 million and $4.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,278.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.02150471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.03115620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00743924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00740122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00490257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Nanex, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Gate.io, RightBTC, HitBTC, CoinEx, Mercatox, Binance, Coindeal and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.