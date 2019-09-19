National Pension Service Acquires 13,802 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 509,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.58. The stock had a trading volume of 793,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.