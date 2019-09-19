National Pension Service Grows Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

National Pension Service raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in State Street were worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 58.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after buying an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street by 9.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $877,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,895. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

