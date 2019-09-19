National Pension Service Has $25.38 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.41. 537,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,647. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

