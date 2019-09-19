National Pension Service Has $29.87 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,017 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $29,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1,679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,645.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

