National Pension Service Makes New $33.25 Million Investment in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

National Pension Service bought a new position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 330,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,245,000. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of CGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $3,129,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 25.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 15.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 4,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,133. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

