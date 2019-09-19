National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,269,000 after acquiring an additional 299,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after acquiring an additional 700,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,882,000 after acquiring an additional 329,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,176,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,594,000 after acquiring an additional 87,608 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,569. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

