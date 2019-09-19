National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.80

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $11.50. National Security Group shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

