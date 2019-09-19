Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,150 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HMS were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after buying an additional 136,998 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,936,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in HMS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 914,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMSY remained flat at $$37.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,389.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 37,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $1,423,892.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,856 shares of company stock worth $24,166,768. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

