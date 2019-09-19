Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $291,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 108.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,223 shares of company stock worth $199,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

