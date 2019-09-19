Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTDR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,060. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

