nDEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One nDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market cap of $24,617.00 and approximately $8,337.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.01225762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.