NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.23. The stock had a trading volume of 406,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,525. NetEase has a 52-week low of $188.05 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.54 and its 200 day moving average is $255.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

