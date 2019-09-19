New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) Shares Up 0.8%

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.27 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.27 ($0.90), 55,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.26 ($0.89).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Get New Energy Solar alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Dixon bought 58,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,423.10 ($54,200.78).

New Energy Solar Company Profile (ASX:NEW)

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.