New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $603,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 26,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,769. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.20 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

