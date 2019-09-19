NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NewMarket worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.67 and a 200 day moving average of $429.41. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.46. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $489.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

