NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXT. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective (up from GBX 5,600 ($73.17)) on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,744.44 ($75.06).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,170 ($80.62) on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,218 ($81.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,869.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,625.42.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.