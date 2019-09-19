Nine Ten Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Heska makes up about 1.0% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 4,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,598. The company has a market capitalization of $538.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heska Corp has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

