Niobio Cash (NBR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $82.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $153,227.00 and $82.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 134,585,457 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

