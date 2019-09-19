Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 861 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. 277,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

