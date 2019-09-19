Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 3,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,266. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a current ratio of 41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.