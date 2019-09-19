Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Markel by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Markel by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

NYSE:MKL traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,193.79. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,934. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,225.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,070.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.42, for a total transaction of $293,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,123,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,714 shares of company stock worth $6,359,982. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

