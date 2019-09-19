Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,993 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $64,242.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,026. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,452. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

