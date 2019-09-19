Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,046 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,922 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 437,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207,944 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

TXT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

