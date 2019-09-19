Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Nordstrom worth $52,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 790,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,175,000 after buying an additional 762,712 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nordstrom by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 759,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,535,000 after buying an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

