Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Northamber Plc (LON:NAR) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.95 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.58), approximately 26,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,250% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.54.

Northamber Company Profile (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells tablets, computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, host bus adaptors, SSDs, and memory and optical storage products; and visual accessories, AV accessories, large format visual solutions, monitors, and projectors.

