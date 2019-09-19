Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,713. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

