Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,878 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $50,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 79,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

In related news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $228,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $100,256.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,059.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,583 shares of company stock worth $771,422. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

