Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.22% of PDC Energy worth $50,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Shares of PDCE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 373,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,752. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

