Northern Trust Corp Has $49.41 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of SkyWest worth $49,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.52. 61,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,762. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. SkyWest’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,109 shares in the company, valued at $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

