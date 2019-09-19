Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $51,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

IONS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,765. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.