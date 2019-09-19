Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $52,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 70,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,501 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 319,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,950. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

