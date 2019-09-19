Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,642 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.74% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $51,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

