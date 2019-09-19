Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,009 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $53,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 296,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,037.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,646,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,616 shares of company stock worth $7,361,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,711. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

