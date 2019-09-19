Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$30.50 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.19.

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.84. 1,061,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.91 and a one year high of C$26.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.90.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$343.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total value of C$3,102,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,809,946.43.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

