Novacoin (NVC) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004240 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00147116 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000714 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,132.36 or 0.99039419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.