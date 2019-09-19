Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 57,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,968. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.