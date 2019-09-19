NULS Price Reaches $0.43 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $4.73 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, NULS has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00210312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.01194792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00095185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020458 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, QBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

